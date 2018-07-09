Mincor on track for first gold pour

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Mincor Resources is expecting first gold production from its Widgiemooltha gold project, in Western Australia, by the end of the month.

The company told shareholders that mine development and production was progressing on schedule, with the first 40 000 t of ore from the project to be processed shortly by a subsidiary of ASX-listed Westgold Resources at the Higginsville gold plant.

The processing of the ore parcel is expected to take some ten days, with first gold pour expected by the end of the month.

Mincor said on Monday that mine production and ore haulage is currently taking place from the Flinders and Bass South Pits, with preparation for mining at the West Oliver South deposit well advanced. The pit will be available to start production later this month, ensuring operational flexibility to sustain the 40 000 t a month ore processing schedule.

Widgiemooltha is expected to produce 71 700 oz of gold over a 29-month mine life.



However, Mincor on Monday said that investigative reverse circulation drilling from within the Flinders pit has identified ore grade mineralisation in the eastern part of the pit, which is beyond the original resource limits, and had the potential to contribute additional ounces.