http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.70 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 11.80 Change: 0.10
Au 1317.62 $/oz Change: -7.18
Pt 956.30 $/oz Change: -4.88
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Gold|Perth|Exploration|Flow|Mincor|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Westgold Resources|Flow|Gold Processing Plant|Peter Muccilli|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Exploration|Flow|Mining|PROJECT|Resources||Flow||||
gold|perth|exploration|flow-company|mincor|mining|project|resources|westgold-resources|flow-industry-term|gold-processing-plant|peter-muccilli|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mincor approves A$2.2m WA gold project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mincor approves A$2.2m WA gold project

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

16th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The board of ASX-listed Mincor has approved the A$2.2-million development of the Widgiemooltha gold project, in Western Australia, following the completion of an enhanced feasibility study.

The project is expected to recover 71 700 oz of gold over an initial two-and-a-half-year mine life, with C1 cash costs of A$981/oz and an all-in sustaining cost of A$1 133/oz.

Advertisement

“The project has a very low upfront capital requirement and can be funded from existing cash reserves,” Mincor MD Peter Muccilli said on Friday.

“With start-up reserves of 77 000 oz, the Widgiemooltha gold project is expected to generate cash flow for the company for the next two-and-a-half years, with potential to extend mine life through further exploration success.”

Advertisement

Mining activities are scheduled to start this month, with Mincor having executed a toll treatment agreement with a subsidiary of fellow-listed Westgold Resources to process the ore at the Higginsville gold processing plant for a 12-month period, starting in July.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.322 1.011s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close