http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.56 Change: 0.04
R/$ = 15.17 Change: 0.06
Au 1193.31 $/oz Change: -6.21
Pt 786.50 $/oz Change: -7.58
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mina do Barroso lithium resource continues to grow

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mina do Barroso lithium resource continues to grow

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Savannah Resources David Archer

10th September 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Savannah Resources on Monday announced its third mineral resource estimate for its northern Portugal lithium project in less than seven months, with the resource shooting past the 20-million-tonne mark.

The mineral resource estimate of the Grandao deposit has increased by 64% to 16.4-milion tonnes 1.04% lithium oxide (Li2O), pushing the total resource of Mina do Barroso lithium to 21-million tonnes at 1.04% Li2O for 209 000 t of contained Li2O.

Advertisement

About 90% of the Stage 1 Grandao pit, defined as part of the scoping study, has now been converted to measured and indicated resource estimates, which represents the first four to five years of the mining inventory based on an average production of 175 000 t/y of spodumene concentrate at 6% Li2O.

CEO David Archer said that that there was considerable potential to further expand the resource estimate and announced an updated exploration target of 9-million tonnes to 15-million tonnes at 1% to 1.2% Li2O, for a potential mineral inventory of more than 30-million tonnes.

Advertisement

Three drill rigs are currently on site.

“Today's mineral resource estimate increase, shows that Mina do Barroso is shaping up to be Europe's most strategically significant mineral discovery in recent years. The increasing mineral resource base of the project means we have a long-life asset that can anchor the up-stream end of the European lithium value chain, with Europe being the second largest consumer of lithium in the world,” commented Archer.

He added that Savannah was making good progress with its feasibility study and that it aimed to make a mine development decision next year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.273 0.712s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close