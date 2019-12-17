https://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1477.62 $/oz Change: 2.60
Pt 930.91 $/oz Change: -1.72
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Metso delivers high-performance equipment to De Beers’ Venetia diamond mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Metso delivers high-performance equipment to De Beers’ Venetia diamond mine

17th December 2019

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Global industrial company Metso is set to deliver high-performance crushing and material handling equipment to global diamond miner De Beers Group’s Venetia mine, in Limpopo.

The Venetia mine is reported to produce an output of about four-million carats, making it one of South Africa’s mineral resource flagships.

Advertisement

Metso will deliver two primary jaw crushers and a number of feeders, all of which will be installed underground. This, Metso said in a statement on Tuesday, was considered to be “a very challenging installation”, especially given the shaft constraints and weigh limitations for transportation underground.

Metso will be supplying the mine with its Nordberg C Series jaw crusher range, which allows for extensive disassembly, ultimately enhancing the ease of transportation and installation.

Advertisement

The Metso apron feeders are used for extracting or feeding ores that are wet, sticky, dry or even frozen.

The order was booked in Metso’s third-quarter 2019 orders received.

Initially, the Venetia mine was designed as an openpit operation, and in 2013, an underground extension project started with plans to start producing carats in 2022, climbing to full production in 2025 and extending the mine life to 2046.

To achieve this, the project team needed a dedicated commitment and optimized, high-performance technologies to deliver on their plans, Metso concluded.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.292 1.18s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close