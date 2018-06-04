http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.71 Change: 0.08
R/$ = 12.57 Change: 0.12
Au 1293.68 $/oz Change: -5.78
Pt 902.05 $/oz Change: -9.85
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Bauxite← Back
Aluminium|Mining|Xinfa|China|Bauxite Hills Mine|Mining|Bauxite Hills|Metro Mining|Simon Finnis|Maryland|Queensland
Aluminium|Mining|||||||
aluminium|mining|xinfa|china|bauxite-hills-mine|mining-industry-term|bauxite-hills|metro-mining-person|simon-finnis|maryland|queensland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Metro receives first revenue from Bauxite Hills shipments

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Metro receives first revenue from Bauxite Hills shipments

4th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ASX-listed Metro Mining has received provisional payment from its client in China for the first two shipments of bauxite from its Bauxite Hills mine, in Queensland.

The first two shipments totalled about 123 000 t of bauxite.

Advertisement

Metro has a four-year offtake agreement with Chinese aluminium company Xinfa for one-million tonnes a year of bauxite in the first year and two-million tonnes a year for each of the next three years. Pricing under the offtake agreement is confidential, but Metro stated that it was linked to a well-established alumina price index.

“Receiving the first sales revenue is another exciting milestone for Metro and heralds a new era for us,” commented MD and CEO Simon Finnis.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Metro reported an improvement in mining and loading rates from pit to ship as commissioning issues are being resolved. The company confirmed that it expected to achieve its targeted production rate of two-million tonnes this year.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.37 1.19s - 570pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close