Metro Mining ups Bauxite Hills mining rate

Metro Mining ups Bauxite Hills mining rate

3rd July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Font size: -+

ASX-listed bauxite miner Metro Mining on Tuesday reported an average mining rate of 8 167 wet metric tonnes (wmt) a day for June, which compares with May’s mining rate of 5 194 wmt/d and April’s 2 768 wmt/d.

Metro shipped 7 133 wmt/d in June, 4 844 wmt/d in May and 2 500 wmt/d in April.

The company noted, however, that April was a partial month owing to cyclone Nora affecting mining operations until April 17.

The Bauxite Hills mine, in Cape York, Queensland, experienced a steady ramp-up during the quarter and is now approaching the budgeted operating rates and achieving consistent results on a daily basis.

Metro said it was on track to meet its production and shipping guidance of between 1.9-million and two-million wet metric tonnes for 2018.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

