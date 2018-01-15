http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.14 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 12.35 Change: 0.08
Au 1340.87 $/oz Change: 103.03
Pt 998.50 $/oz Change: 121.00
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Gold|London|SHANGHAI|SYDNEY|Aluminium|CMC|Copper|Industrial|Platinum|Power|Zinc|China|United States|Bloomberg Commodity|David Lipton|Michael McCarthy|Maryland
Gold||Aluminium|Copper|Industrial|Platinum|Power|||||
gold|london|shanghai|sydney|aluminium|cmc|copper|industrial|platinum|power|zinc|china|united-states|bloomberg-commodity|david-lipton|michael-mccarthy|maryland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Metals power higher as sickly dollar spurs copper-to-gold rally

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Metals power higher as sickly dollar spurs copper-to-gold rally

15th January 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SHANGHAI – Copper jumped by the most in two months and zinc hit a fresh decade-high as base metals rallied on a potent combination of a softer dollar and continued robust outlook for demand. Gold and palladium also climbed.

Copper surged as much as 2.1%, the most since November 13, to $7 259 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange, and traded at $7 240 at 7:10 a.m. in London , just below where it ended last year. Zinc gained 1.3% to $3 426 a ton to head for the highest close since 2007. Aluminium, nickel and lead also surged as the Bloomberg dollar index fell to the lowest since September.

Advertisement

“The key factor in today’s trading is probably the weaker dollar, which is giving strong support to both gold and the industrial metals,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific, said by phone from Sydney. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for buyers in other currencies. The yuan climbed to a two-year high, giving buyers in the world’s top metals consumer more purchasing power.

The currency shifts are boosting sentiment toward commodities that have already benefited from a stronger economic outlook, as well as speculation that raw materials including metals are in line for further gains this year. The world is seeing “faster growth in all regions” with the global economy going from strength to strength, David Lipton, first deputy MD of the International Monetary Fund said at a conference in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

“The global industrial outlook and the sentiment around that has improved significantly over the last couple of weeks,” CMC’s McCarthy said. The Bloomberg Commodity Index is headed for its highest close in 11 months, with Brent crude’s advance to $70 a barrel also fuelling gains.

The bright sentiment on commodities wasn’t dimmed by figures from China last week that showed a sharper-than-expected tightening of credit, as well a softening of commodity import demand. China is due to release another batch of macro data on Thursday, including industrial output and economic growth.

Among precious metals, spot gold advanced to a four-month high amid the slump in the U.S. currency as investors weighed risks surrounding talks aimed at averting a US government shutdown at the end of this week. Palladium traded at an all-time high, with silver and platinum also rising.
 

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.964 1.717s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close