http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.22 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 14.34 Change: 0.03
Au 1207.76 $/oz Change: -13.07
Pt 855.00 $/oz Change: -6.84
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Metallica to take Urquhart for board decision

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Metallica to take Urquhart for board decision

9th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Bauxite developer Metallica Minerals has signed a haul road access agreement at its Urquhart bauxite project, in Queensland, allowing for the construction of a haul road connecting the project to established barge loading facilities at Hey Point.

“We are excited to have a binding access agreement in place which will allow us to progress to the production phase for the Urquhart bauxite project,” said Metallica MD Simon Slesarewich.

Advertisement

The company will now proceed to finalise logistics and offtake agreements for the project, and will seek board and joint venture approvals to develop the project.

The Urquhart project received federal approval in August last year, and is expected to produce between 1.5-million and 2-million tonnes a year of direct shipping bauxite, with the project poised to deliver its first product in the third quarter of this year.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.317 1.257s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close