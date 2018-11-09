Metallica to take Urquhart for board decision

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Bauxite developer Metallica Minerals has signed a haul road access agreement at its Urquhart bauxite project, in Queensland, allowing for the construction of a haul road connecting the project to established barge loading facilities at Hey Point.

“We are excited to have a binding access agreement in place which will allow us to progress to the production phase for the Urquhart bauxite project,” said Metallica MD Simon Slesarewich.

The company will now proceed to finalise logistics and offtake agreements for the project, and will seek board and joint venture approvals to develop the project.

The Urquhart project received federal approval in August last year, and is expected to produce between 1.5-million and 2-million tonnes a year of direct shipping bauxite, with the project poised to deliver its first product in the third quarter of this year.