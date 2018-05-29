http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1303.60 $/oz Change: 6.45
Pt 905.50 $/oz Change: 0.58
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Perth|Admiral Bay|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|TSX|Bay|Drilling|Emanuel Range|Matt Gauci
|Mining|PROJECT|Projects||Drilling|
perth|admiral-bay|mining|project|projects|tsx-market-index|bay|drilling|emanuel-range|matt-gauci
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Metalicity expands on spin-off details

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Metalicity expands on spin-off details

29th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Metalicity on Tuesday revealed more details around the spin-off of its Admiral Bay, Napier Range and Emanuel Range zinc projects into a newly minted subsidiary.

Metalicity told shareholders that the company would vend the zinc projects into Kimberley Mining in exchange for C$32.5-million cash and shares, with up to C$12.5-million of the purchase fee to be paid in cash, and around 25-million shares in Kimberley, subject to regulatory approvals.

Advertisement

Metalicity would retain a 40% interest in the expanded capital of Kimberley Mining, post an initial public offering (IPO) on the TSX, and a targeted C$25-million capital raising. The funds will be used to advance drilling and feasibility work on the Admiral Bay zinc project.

“The terms agreed are a win-win for both Metalicity and Kimberley Mining. Following Metalicity shareholder approval, Kimberley Mining will be well established to rapidly progress the IPO process, which will best allow the progression of Admiral Bay in a market of higher valuations for base metals projects of Admiral Bay’s scale and in an increasingly tight zinc market,” said Metalicity MD Matt Gauci.

Advertisement

The Kimberley Mining IPO is planned for the September quarter of this year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.145 0.674s - 256pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close