http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1338.02 $/oz Change: 7.36
Pt 1005.00 $/oz Change: -11.20
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Johannesburg|Kingsgate Consolidated|Metal Tiger|Resources|Thailand|Metal Tiger|Michael McNeilly|Operations
|Resources|||Operations
johannesburg|kingsgate-consolidated|metal-tiger|resources|thailand|metal-tiger-person|michael-mcneilly|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Metal Tiger slashes Kingsgate stake, says ‘watching board’

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Metal Tiger slashes Kingsgate stake, says ‘watching board’

23rd January 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed resources investor Metal Tiger has slashed its shareholding in ASX-listed Kingsgate Consolidated from 19.43-million shares to 11.50-million shares, representing 5.5% of the share capital.

The company booked gross proceeds of A$2.69-million (about £1.53-million) on the sale.

Advertisement

Metal Tiger CEO Michael McNeilly said on Tuesday that selling down its stake was a “prudent decision to derisk” its Kingsgate investment, but warned the board of the Thailand-focused miner to watch its step.

“We still retain more than 5% of Kingsgate and will be watching the board closely to see if they deliver on what they have promised,” McNeilly said in a statement.

Advertisement

Metal Tiger had sought to vote out the current management of Kingsgate in the hopes of installing its own directors in order to change tack in efforts to persuade the Thailand government to allow the Chatree mine to resume operations.

Earlier this month, shareholders voted to retain the current management.

 

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.162 0.947s - 249pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close