Metal Tiger, partner log significant visible copper sulphides at Botswana project

Significant visible copper sulphides have been logged in hole MO-A4-003D as part of the latest diamond drill hole testing at the A4 dome at Aim-listed Metal Tiger’s joint venture (JV) project with partner MOD Resources in the Kalahari copperbelt, in Botswana.

The strong visible copper mineralisation intersected in veins currently over a 67 m downhole interval commencing from 232 m to 299 m downhole depth.

Advertisement



However, the investment company on Monday pointed out that the dominant copper vein mineralisation is chalcopyrite, with localised bornite and chalcopyrite increasing with depth in the vein zone.

Further, Metal Tiger noted that drilling of MO-A4-003D continues with current depth of about 334 m and a target depth of less than 600 m to test deeper geophysical targets defined from airborne electromagnetic (EM) data and to test the prospective Ngwako Pan Formation (NPF) contact inferred below the target sequence.

Advertisement



The mineralised core from MO-A4-003D is being processed through the JV’s sample preparation facility in Ghanzi and will be assayed as soon as possible, Metal Tiger added.



Meanwhile, a third drill rig has started drilling at A4 Dome with three holes now in progress, namely MO-A4-002D, MO-A4-003D, MO-A4-004D.

A4 Dome is the first of seven “buried domes” to be drilled at the T3 Dome Complex as part of a major drilling campaign, with five drill rigs now operating.

The T3 Dome Complex drilling programme is a major drilling campaign to test numerous geophysical targets along the complex, with about 60 diamond core drill holes having been budgeted during Phase 1 drilling.

The objective of the planned drilling is to confirm the prospective geological sequence and structures that occur within the initial seven interpreted domes.

Holes are being drilled in areas of structural complexity to test for vein hosted deposits of the ‘T3 Type’, and to test the underlying prospective NPF contact, which hosts other substantial copper deposits in the eastern part of the Kalahari copperbelt.

“We are delighted to report that the latest drill hole testing the core of the A4 Dome has intersected what looks to be significant copper sulphide mineralisation. The onsite geologists are particularly excited by the stockwork morphology of the mineralisation which is a style previously unseen by the JV drilling,” Metal Tiger CEO Michael McNeilly commented.

This, he highlighted, has further implications in that the A4 Dome appears to be an intact dome, so that any vein hosted mineralisation deposited within the dome should still be there.

“Everyone is looking forward to receiving the assay results.”