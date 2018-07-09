http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.73 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 13.39 Change: 0.09
Au 1260.81 $/oz Change: 4.90
Pt 852.00 $/oz Change: 11.59
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Metal Tiger, partner log significant visible copper sulphides at Botswana project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Metal Tiger, partner log significant visible copper sulphides at Botswana project

9th July 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Significant visible copper sulphides have been logged in hole MO-A4-003D as part of the latest diamond drill hole testing at the A4 dome at Aim-listed Metal Tiger’s joint venture (JV) project with partner MOD Resources in the Kalahari copperbelt, in Botswana.

The strong visible copper mineralisation intersected in veins currently over a 67 m downhole interval commencing from 232 m to 299 m downhole depth. 

Advertisement

However, the investment company on Monday pointed out that the dominant copper vein mineralisation is chalcopyrite, with localised bornite and chalcopyrite increasing with depth in the vein zone.

Further, Metal Tiger noted that drilling of MO-A4-003D continues with current depth of about 334 m and a target depth of less than 600 m to test deeper geophysical targets defined from airborne electromagnetic (EM) data and to test the prospective Ngwako Pan Formation (NPF) contact inferred below the target sequence. 

Advertisement

The mineralised core from MO-A4-003D is being processed through the JV’s sample preparation facility in Ghanzi and will be assayed as soon as possible, Metal Tiger added.

Meanwhile, a third drill rig has started drilling at A4 Dome with three holes now in progress, namely MO-A4-002D, MO-A4-003D, MO-A4-004D.

A4 Dome is the first of seven “buried domes” to be drilled at the T3 Dome Complex as part of a major drilling campaign, with five drill rigs now operating.

The T3 Dome Complex drilling programme is a major drilling campaign to test numerous geophysical targets along the complex, with about 60 diamond core drill holes having been budgeted during Phase 1 drilling.

The objective of the planned drilling is to confirm the prospective geological sequence and structures that occur within the initial seven interpreted domes.

Holes are being drilled in areas of structural complexity to test for vein hosted deposits of the ‘T3 Type’, and to test the underlying prospective NPF contact, which hosts other substantial copper deposits in the eastern part of the Kalahari copperbelt.

“We are delighted to report that the latest drill hole testing the core of the A4 Dome has intersected what looks to be significant copper sulphide mineralisation. The onsite geologists are particularly excited by the stockwork morphology of the mineralisation which is a style previously unseen by the JV drilling,” Metal Tiger CEO Michael McNeilly commented.

This, he highlighted, has further implications in that the A4 Dome appears to be an intact dome, so that any vein hosted mineralisation deposited within the dome should still be there.

“Everyone is looking forward to receiving the assay results.”

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.344 1.198s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close