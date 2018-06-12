Metal Tiger, MOD strike more copper in Botswana with regional drilling programme

Aim-listed mining investment company Metal Tiger has reported progress at its joint venture project with ASX-listed MOD Resources in the Kalahari copperbelt, in Botswana.

Drilling results have found copper mineralisation intersected in the first drill hole at the A4 Dome target – the first of seven buried domes that will be drilled within the T3 Dome complex.

Another drill hole near the eastern end of the A4 Dome has intersected visible copper sulphides that are hosted in intermittent veins over a wide interval from about 360 m to 450 m down hole.

Additionally, drilling found traces of fine to coarse grained copper minerals (chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcolite) occur within numerous quartz/carbonite veins, which are hosted by shallow dipping segments below the interpreted electromagnetic (EM) geophysics conductive ‘T3 Market Unit’.

Two additional drill rigs are being deployed to test other targets within the more structurally complex core of the A4 Dome.

“It is encouraging that the first drill hole to date at the A4 Dome has intersected copper mineralisation similar to T3, as predicted by the EM geophysics data modelling and interpretation.

“With the T3 Marker Unit intersected exactly as predicted by the geophysics, we are confident that we can use the EM modelling as a vectoring tool in drill targeting the prospective units across the centre of the buried T4 Dome and elsewhere within the T3 Dome Complex,” commented Metal Tiger CEO Michael McNeilly.