http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1359.73 $/oz Change: 23.27
Pt 1019.00 $/oz Change: 25.38
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Johannesburg|Business|Copper|Financial|Kingsgate Consolidated|Metal Tiger|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Thor Mining|Australia|United Kingdom|United States|Mick Billing|Thor Mining|Nevada|Northern Territory|South Australia|South Australia
|Business|Copper|Financial|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|||||
johannesburg|business|copper|financial|kingsgate-consolidated|metal-tiger|mining|project|projects|thor-mining-company|australia-country|united-kingdom|united-states|mick-billing|thor-mining|nevada|northern-territory|south-australia|south-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Metal Tiger investment bolsters Thor working capital

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Metal Tiger investment bolsters Thor working capital

24th January 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – UK-based Metal Tiger has announced a £300 000 investment in Aim- and ASX-listed Thor Mining, which owns tungsten and copper projects in Australia and the US.

Metal Tiger will subscribe for ten-million shares at 3p each to raise the money, which Thor said it would use to advance its Molyhil tungsten and Kapunda copper projects, in the Northern Territory and South Australia, respectively, as well as the Pilot Mountain tungsten project, in Nevada.

Advertisement

"On November 15, Thor confirmed that the company had raised over £1.3-million from the placing conducted in October and the subsequent warrant conversions undertaken, and that based on the operational plans the company had sufficient funds to extend the cash runway of the business until 2019.

"Since then, Thor has secured an additional £594 537 from warrant conversions and now £300 000 from this financing, which together considerably bolster working capital and further extend the company's cash runway and extremely robust financial position,” said Thor executive chairperson Mick Billing.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Metal Tiger sold 7.93-million shares in ASX-listed Kingsgate Consolidated for gross proceeds of A$2.69-million ((about £1.53-million).

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.126 0.698s - 250pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close