Brazil-focused Meridian Mining has been granted a trial production licence allowing for the extraction of up to 6 000 t/y of manganese oxide concentrate from the exploration licences covering Califórnia, Eduardo Mendes and Calça Frouxa prospects.

These prospects have been partially mined for colluvial material in the past and the licence now allows for the remaining colluvial and vein material to be extracted.

The prospective areas for colluvial and saprolite vein manganese oxide mineralisation also centred on the existing prescreening facility at the Califórnia prospect. The company states that it will reduce costs by installing a second prescreening plant at Eduardo Mendes.



