Meridian appoints interim CFO

4th July 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

TSX-V-listed manganese miner Meridian Mining has appointed Jonathan Richards as interim CFO, following the resignation of Carlos Braga.

The London-headquartered mining company said on Wednesday that Richards had a keen understanding of the Brazilian operations and that he would be a valuable contributor going forward.  

Meridian last month also appointed a new president and CEO, with Gilbert Clark having succeeded Anthony Julien as CEO.

The company is currently focused on exploring and developing the Espigão manganese project, the Ariquemes tin joint venture area and adjacent areas in the state of Rondônia. Meridian is currently producing high grade manganese at its project located at Espigão do Oeste.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

