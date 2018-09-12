Mercuria to grow iron-ore business with major financing of US mine

LONDON - Global commodities trader Mercuria Energy Group is expanding its iron ore business with a $650-million financing package for US producer Mesabi Metallics in exchange for a majority stake in the firm, Mercuria said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Geneva-based firm said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Chippewa Capital Partners that currently owns 100% of Mesabi.
Mesabi has a seven-million tonne per year mine-to-plant pelletisation project in Minnesota, United States.
Mercuria expects to complete the investment in the fourth quarter of this year.
