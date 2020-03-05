Merafe lowers expected headline loss

JSE-listed ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources has revised its expected headline loss a share for the year ended December 31, downward to between 1.2c and 2.3c.

This is an improvement on the headline loss a share of 2.3c to 2.9c it initially expected to report for the year.

It is, however, still a turnaround from the headline earnings a share of 27.2c reported for 2018.

Merafe attributed the expected headline loss to lower ferrochrome and chrome ore prices, which were only partially offset by a stronger average rand:dollar exchange rate.

The company will release its results on or about March 9.