Merafe FD resigns

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Kajal Bissessor has resigned as FD of JSE-listed Merafe Resources.
She joined the company nine years ago and has played a significant role in both the finance and investor relations functions, the company said on Tuesday.
Merafe will embark on a recruitment process to find a suitable successor.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
