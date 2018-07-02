http://www.miningweekly.com
Merafe appoints new financial director

2nd July 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

JSE-listed Merafe Resources has appointed Ditabe Chocho as the company’s financial director, effective August 1.

Chocho takes over from Kajal Bissessor, who will continue to serve her notice period in an advisory capacity until August 31 to ensure “a seamless transition and handover process of the financial director responsibilities to Chocho,” the ferrochrome producer said on Monday.

Chocho has previously worked at Zico Capital, Aflease Gold and Uranium, and Transnet.

He served as CFO of MultiChoice Africa and subsequently as CFO and COO of DSTV Online, a division of MultiChoice.

Following his departure from DSTV Online, Chocho served as CFO at Fraser Alexander.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

