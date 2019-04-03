Melior targets commercial production at Australia project in June

The Goondicum ilmenite project in Australia’s Queensland is poised to become cash positive in the June quarter, Toronto-based Melior Resources reported on Tuesday.

The project produced 4 440 t in February and 7 860 t March, against goals of 7 900 t and 7 320 t, respectively. Melior said that March’s total was the highest production to date and representative of higher monthly production anticipated in the future.

Apatite production was 444 t in February and 1 210 t in March.

“February production fell short of budget due to the failure of an electrical component as well as a temporary halt in operations to allow the modification of certain aspects of the newly installed circuits. A particular focus of the modifications was to ensure that the plant will be able to consistently produce Goondicum AA specification ilmenite which is a premium, high-margin product and considerably enhances the financial performance of the project,” reported CEO Mark McCauley.

The miner said that the production budget was designed more than a year ago to provide a guide to the ramp-up of production to more than 10 000 t a month of ilmenite, upon which, commercial production should start. This goal should be reached in June.

Melior shipped its first 17 600 t of ilmenite to China last month.