https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.43 Change: -0.16
R/$ = 15.67 Change: -0.01
Au 1592.45 $/oz Change: -44.23
Pt 863.17 $/oz Change: -18.44
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

MEG Energy asks Alberta to shelve oil sands project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

MEG Energy asks Alberta to shelve oil sands project

2nd March 2020

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Canada's MEG Energy has asked Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for a three-year delay to the approval process of a proposed oil sands project in the province, because of what it called continuing difficulties, the Globe and Mail reported.

MEG cited Alberta's economic malaise and a lack of investors in the oil sands, as well as overloaded pipelines, in a letter late last year to the AER requesting a hold on the regulator's approval, the report said on Monday.

Advertisement

MEG could not be immediately reached for comment.

Around 20 other oil sands projects are sitting on the shelf as companies delay investment decisions hoping for new pipelines and higher prices. The projects could add about two-million barrels per day on to a market many view as already oversupplied.

Advertisement

Last month, Teck Resources' decided to cancel its Frontier oil sands project due to Canada's excessively long regulatory process.

A Canada-Alberta regulatory panel had endorsed the Frontier project last year and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet was scheduled to make a final decision last week before Teck pulled out.

The project needed higher oil prices, a partner and more pipelines to proceed, according to Teck.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.305 1.026s - 268pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close