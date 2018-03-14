http://www.miningweekly.com
McGowan announces LNG jobs taskforce

14th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian state government has established a dedicated taskforce focused on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector.

Premier Mark McGowan on Wednesday used the Australasian Oil and Gas expo, in Perth, to announce the establishment of the jobs taskforce, which will be focused on harnessing the job opportunities within the LNG industry.

The taskforce’s focus will include new technology, education and maintenance services.

“Western Australian jobs are my number one priority, and the creation of this jobs taskforce will make sure we build on our existing LNG industry to create more long-term local jobs,” said MGowan.

LNG is Western Australia’s second most valuable commodity, after iron-ore, and accounted for about A$12.7-billion of sales in 2016/17. The state is expected to account for some 57% of Australia’s LNG export capacity by the end of 2018, contributing some 50-million tonnes of LNG export, with volumes increasing by some 84% over the last five years.

“Australia is set to have the world’s largest LNG export capacity by mid-2018, surpassing Qatar, so now is the time for our state to act and become a global hub,” McGowan told delegates.

“As we build on our existing LNG operations, courses could be provided by education and training providers that align with the needs of industry, ensuring young Western Australians get the skills required for future job opportunities.

“Oil and gas projects help drive our economy, generating jobs in the industry and revenue with flow-on effects to the rest of the economy.”

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

