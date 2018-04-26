http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.08 Change: 0.04
R/$ = 12.39 Change: 0.05
Au 1324.41 $/oz Change: 0.48
Pt 911.50 $/oz Change: -11.62
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Africa|Charter|Coal|Contractor|Financial|Mining|Trucks|Uitkomst|Africa|South Africa|Access Site|Contract Miner|Equipment|Mining|David Brown
|Africa|Charter|Coal|Contractor|Financial|Mining|Trucks||Africa||Equipment||
johannesburg|africa-company|charter|coal|contractor|financial|mining|trucks|uitkomst|africa|south-africa|access-site|contract-miner|equipment|mining-industry-term|david-brown
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

MC Mining’s Q3 output falls on equipment availability challenges at Uitkomst

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

MC Mining’s Q3 output falls on equipment availability challenges at Uitkomst

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Creamer Media
MC Mining CEO David Brown

26th April 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Equipment availability challenges resulted in an 18% quarter-on-quarter decrease in production at MC Mining’s Uitkomst metallurgical and thermal coal colliery to 115 750 t for the three months ended March 31.

“The contract miner experienced equipment availability challenges during the quarter, resulting in reduced run-of-mine (RoM) production and, as a result, the company is in discussions with the mining contractor to resolve these issues,” CEO David Brown said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

He noted that the contract with the supplier expired during the quarter and replacement sources are being sought.

The reduced availability of third-party RoM coal and higher inventory levels at quarter-end resulted in overall sales for the three months declining by 51%, comprising a 33% reduction in sales of RoM coal produced at Uitkomst and a 41 548 t reduction in sales emanating from bought RoM coal.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, sales volumes of higher-margin Uitkomst RoM coal were adversely affected by rain in March, preventing trucks from accessing the site.

Mining and production costs were largely in line with the previous quarter, with unit production costs increasing owing to the 78% decline in sales of bought RoM coal for processing and blending.

Uitkomst-sized coal stock levels at the end of March were 5 420 t higher than in December 2017, owing to rain affecting the number of trucks that could access site at the end of the period, delaying sales.

However, Uitkomst was cash generative for the three months as detailed in the positive operating cash movement, while the stockpiled coal will be sold during the June quarter.

Despite revenue being adversely affected by a 12% stronger rand against the dollar during the quarter, the relative revenue per tonne improved owing to the change in sales mix.

To meet the requirements of the South African Mining Charter, the company concluded the process of selling an additional 21% interest in Uitkomst to black economic empowerment shareholders on a vendor financed basis.

“The significant political changes that occurred in South Africa during December resulted in a much stronger rand compared with the first half of the 2018 financial year. The company is confident that the political focus on ensuring regulatory certainty should lead to increased capital investment, particularly in the mining sector,” he said.

 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.521 1.423s - 608pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close