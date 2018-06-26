MC Mining secures R20m banking facility for Uitkomst Colliery

Coal developer MC Mining has secured a R20-million general banking facility from Rand Merchant Bank for its 70%-owned subsidiary Uitkomst Colliery, in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The company acquired its stake in Uitkomst in June 2017 and it has proven to be a highly profitable operation, with strong underlying cash flows.

“Notwithstanding this, a general banking facility will provide the colliery with flexibility to temporarily finance sustaining capital, to secure its production profile, should it be required,” commented MC Mining CEO David Brown.



