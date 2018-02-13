MC Mining obtains water-use licence for Vele

http://www.miningweekly.com
13th February 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Dual-listed MC Mining has completed the “full regulatory suite” of authorisations required for its Vele colliery, in Limpopo, following the Department of Water and Sanitation’s granting of an integrated water-use licence.

The granting of the licence, a year after securing the environmental authorisation, marks the final regulatory approval required for the stream diversion in respect of the Vele plant modification project (PMP).

“This decision is a confirmation of government’s support of the company’s co-existence model, which facilitates the co-existence of mining, agriculture and heritage land uses in line with the historic biodiversity offset agreement between the Department of Environmental Affairs, the South African National Parks and MC Mining,” said CEO David Brown.

The PMP is aimed at expanding and modifying the existing processing plant at the idled Vele to overcome historical operational efficiencies that prevented the mine from producing the five-million tonnes a year of coal originally anticipated.

Now, the final decision on whether to proceed with the PMP will be placed before the board, and will include an assessment of long-term pricing and logistics considerations.

“The board will evaluate all options available, which will be communicated at the appropriate time,” Brown concluded.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

