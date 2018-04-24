http://www.miningweekly.com
MC Mining appoints new board members

MC Mining appoints new board members

24th April 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Coal developer MC Mining has appointed CFO Brenda Berlin as an executive director to its board and also announced two nonexecutive director appointments.

Berlin was named CFO in November last year and joined MC from Impala Platinum, where she held a number of senior appointments, including head of group corporate finance activities.

An Chee Sin and Brian He Zhen, meanwhile, will join MC as nonexecutive directors. Chee Sin is an accredited tax practitioner with the Singapore Institute of Accredited Tax Professionals and is also a chartered accountant with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Zhen holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Sichuan University and is currently marketing and public relations executive for Pan African Mining.

“The board welcomes the new directors and looks forward to their contributions toward MC Mining achieving its objectives and vision. Their combined expertise will assist in the development of the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project, the Uitkomst Colliery and the greater Soutpansberg projects, delivering shareholder value from the company’s extensive coal resources,” chairperson Bernie Pryor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

