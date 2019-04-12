Mbazima to retire from Anglo American after 18 years

Norman Mbazima will step down as deputy chairperson of Anglo American South Africa on June 30.

“Norman has made an exceptional contribution to Anglo American over the last 18 years, delivered with tireless energy, most recently as deputy chairperson of Anglo American South Africa. He has played a number of critical leadership roles, as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore and our South African coal business and as joint acting CEO of our platinum group metals (PGMs) business, always bringing a unique perspective to our management team.

Advertisement



"While Norman will be retiring from his executive responsibilities, I am delighted that he has been appointed nonexecutive chairperson of Anglo American Platinum, our world-class PGMs business,” Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani commented on Friday.

An announcement about the leadership of Anglo American in South Africa will be made in due course.