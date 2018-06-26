http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.83 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 13.56 Change: 0.02
Au 1258.40 $/oz Change: -8.93
Pt 861.00 $/oz Change: -12.86
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mayur granted enviro permit for lime project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mayur granted enviro permit for lime project

26th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Mayur Resources has been granted an environmental permit for its Port Morseby lime project, in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Mayur is currently undertaking a definitive feasibility study on a commercial lime operation initially producing 250 000 t of quickline and 1.5-million tonnes of cement.

Advertisement

The project would be PNG’s first quicklime and cement project, and would provide a key piece of industrial infrastructure adjacent to the PNG liquefied natural gas facility.

The definitive feasibility study is due for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.

Advertisement

Mayur said on Tuesday that the environmental permit would allow the company to quarry limestone and process it into quicklime, clinker and cement. The permit conditions and associated environmental management documents will guide the project development activities.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.325 0.972s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close