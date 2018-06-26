Mayur granted enviro permit for lime project

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Mayur Resources has been granted an environmental permit for its Port Morseby lime project, in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Mayur is currently undertaking a definitive feasibility study on a commercial lime operation initially producing 250 000 t of quickline and 1.5-million tonnes of cement.

The project would be PNG’s first quicklime and cement project, and would provide a key piece of industrial infrastructure adjacent to the PNG liquefied natural gas facility.

The definitive feasibility study is due for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.

Mayur said on Tuesday that the environmental permit would allow the company to quarry limestone and process it into quicklime, clinker and cement. The permit conditions and associated environmental management documents will guide the project development activities.