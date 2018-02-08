Maverix smashes new Q4 production record

http://www.miningweekly.com
Gold|Financial|Flow|Mining|Burkina Faso|Operations
8th February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Mining royalties investment vehicle Maverix Metals has hit a new fourth-quarter production record, reporting 4 000 oz of attributable gold-equivalent, which reflects a 40% year-on-year improvement.

Total attributable output for fiscal 2017, the company's first full year of operations, is now expected to be more than the top end of 11 000 gold equivalent ounces it guided for in November.

It expects full-year revenue in the range of C$16-million to C$18-million.

The company currently holds a portfolio of 26 royalties and streams, with ten based on producing assets and five assets at an advanced stage of development, spread over 11 countries. The company recently acquired from a third party a 2% net smelter return royalty on Endeavour Mining's Karma gold mine, in Burkina Faso for $20-million, adding immediate cash flow with further leverage to gold.

Endeavour increased the mine life to more than years in 2017 and recently announced a new discovery that could extend the mine life further.

Maverix intends to publish its 2018 guidance later this month, with fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 financial results expected to be released in April.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

