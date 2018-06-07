Matsa's Red Dog gets approved

http://www.miningweekly.com
7th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Matsa Resources has received mining approvals for its Red Dog gold project, in Western Australia.

Matsa said on Thursday that all regulatory approvals had now been received for the project, allowing mining to start.

 The final mining studies and feasibility was due shortly, and the mine was expected to start early in the third quarter of this year. In the meantime, Matsa was progressing ore processing agreement negotiations while also awarding contracts for mining and haulage services.

Red Dog is estimated to host a mineral resource of 368 000 t, at 2.2 g/t gold for 26 300 oz of gold.

The project is in close proximity to the Lake Carey/Red October projects, allowing Matsa to use existing infrastructure and accommodation.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

