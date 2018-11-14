http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.31 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 14.43 Change: 0.03
Au 1203.92 $/oz Change: 2.26
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -7.99
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Matsa acquires Anova's WA tenements

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Matsa acquires Anova's WA tenements

14th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior miner Matsa Resources has acquired an option over fellow-listed Anova Metal’s Devon tenements, south of the Red October gold mine, in Western Australia.

Under the option agreement, Matsa could elect to exercise the option by paying A$200 000 within an 18-month period to acquire the tenements, with Matsa also subscribing for 10-million Anova shares at a price of 2.25c each.

Advertisement

Matsa has also paid Anova A$150 000 for the Zelica project.

The Zelica agreements included a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the first 25 000 t of gold-bearing ore produced, and a 1% net smelter royalty from the second 25 000 t of product from the Zelica tenements.

Advertisement

Zelica contains a Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource of 30 000 oz, and Anova has previously identified the potential of near-surface, high-grade zones within the main ore zone.

Matsa told shareholders that exploration on the tenements will start immediately in conjunction with surrounding tenements, where recent aeromagnetic surveys and aircore drilling have been completed.

The company added that the strategic acquisition complemented the overall strategy of Matsa of building a company of high quality gold potential in a contiguous land package, all within close proximity of the Red October gold mine.

Matsa in September started mining at Red Dog, and the project is currently estimated to host a mineral resource of some 26 300 oz.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.912 2.566s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close