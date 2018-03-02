Mastermyne secures early contractor involvement at proposed Isaac Plains development

http://www.miningweekly.com
2nd March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed Mastermyne Group has been selected as a contract partner for an early contractor involvement (ECI) process for ASX-listed Stanmore Coal's proposed Isaac Plains underground mine.

The ECI process will see the company working with Stanmore to undertake a bankable feasibility study, which will focus on developing a high-productivity mining operation using continuous miners, shuttle cars and mobile bolters.

On completion of the feasibility study, which is expected to take 26 weeks, Stanmore will seek to sole source the underground mining contract services and equipment from Mastermyne, provided that suitable commercial terms can be reached.

"While the study itself will not have a material impact on Mastermyne Group's turnover, the award of the ECI contract is an important step forward in realising the company's strategy for whole of mine operations," said Mastermyne CEO Tony Caruso.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

