http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1289.69 $/oz Change: -0.38
Pt 852.42 $/oz Change: 3.37
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Masterclass to highlight link between neuroscience and safety

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Masterclass to highlight link between neuroscience and safety

2nd April 2019

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The University of South Africa (Unisa) Centre for Blended-learning Studies will on April 12 host a neuroscience and safety and wellbeing in the workplace masterclass, led by Nutricula Psychology psychologist Paul Potgieter, on the Unisa science campus, in Pretoria.

The masterclass follows the National Institute for Explosives Technology conference on April 11, which is hosted is collaboration with Unisa’s departments of industrial and organizational psychology, business management and mining engineering and Nutricula Psychology.

Advertisement

Potgieter is the co-founder of the Holistic Safety Programme, which is a scientific approach to worker safety and welfare that considers the impact of psychological and emotional wellness on safety performance.

The programme is funded by the Australian government and builds on research in neuroscience that has found that wellness is defined as whole brain functioning, which has significant impact on the implementation of safety measures.

Advertisement

A panel of experts representing various industry sectors will respond to the masterclass presentation.

Unisa stated that there has been a trend toward scientific approaches to safety, which enables cost savings for companies in high-risk environments, such as the explosives, chemicals and mining industries.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.162 0.697s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close