http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1322.05 $/oz Change: -3.91
Pt 952.00 $/oz Change: 2.49
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Johannesburg|Financial|Master Drilling|Drilling
|Financial||Drilling
johannesburg|financial|master-drilling|drilling
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Master Drilling warns of lower FY17 earnings

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Master Drilling warns of lower FY17 earnings

8th March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Master Drilling on Thursday said its earnings per share (EPS), in rand terms, for the year ended December 31, were likely to be between 22.1% and 32.1% lower year-on-year at between 142.60c and 163.60c.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are, similarly, expected to decrease by between 20.2% and 30.2% year-on-year to between 146.60c and 167.60c.

Advertisement

Master Drilling had recorded EPS and HEPS of 210c for the 2016 financial year.

The company's 2017 financial results will be published on March 20.

Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.212 0.771s - 278pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close