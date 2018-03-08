Master Drilling warns of lower FY17 earnings

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Master Drilling on Thursday said its earnings per share (EPS), in rand terms, for the year ended December 31, were likely to be between 22.1% and 32.1% lower year-on-year at between 142.60c and 163.60c.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are, similarly, expected to decrease by between 20.2% and 30.2% year-on-year to between 146.60c and 167.60c.

Master Drilling had recorded EPS and HEPS of 210c for the 2016 financial year.

The company's 2017 financial results will be published on March 20.