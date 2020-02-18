https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.87 Change: -0.01
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Home / Sector News / PGMs← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Marikana, US assets boost Sibanye's PGM resources, reserves

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Marikana, US assets boost Sibanye's PGM resources, reserves

18th February 2020

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JSE- and NYSE-listed Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum-group metal (PGM) mineral resources have increased by 90% to 389-million ounces, while its PGM mineral reserves have increased by about 20% to 55.10-million ounces.

The precious metals miner on Tuesday attributed the increase in its PGM mineral resources and reserves primarily to the inclusion of the Marikana assets, which it acquired in June 2019, as well as ongoing successful definition drilling at the Blitz project, in the US.

Advertisement

"The substantial increase in the PGM mineral resource and mineral reserve base, largely as a result of ongoing drilling at the Blitz project at the Stillwater mine in the US and the acquisition of Lonmin, enhances the mine-to-market strategy and positions the PGM operations to continue delivering value on a sustainable basis.

"The inclusion of Lonmin’s projects into the portfolio has substantially improved both the greenfield and brownfield project pipeline, providing the company with significant development and growth optionality under appropriate economic circumstances," Sibanye said.

Advertisement

The US platinum and palladium (2E) PGM mineral resources had increased by 2% to 81.1-million ounces, while the 2E PGM mineral reserves had increased by 5% to 26.9-million ounces.

The South African platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold (4E) PGM mineral resources, meanwhile, had increased by 127% to 218-million ounces. This included 124.3-million ounces at the Marikana operations.

Total South African 4E PGM mineral reserves increased by 38% to 28.2-million ounces. This includes 9.2-million ounces at the Marikana operations.

GOLD RESERVES
Meanwhile, the gold mineral resources at Sibanye's South African gold operations had increased by 52% to 51.5-million ounces, while mineral reserves had increased by 10% to 10.9-million ounces.

Sibanye attributed the increase in gold resources to a reduction in costs associated with the Kloof integration project, facilitating a decrease in cut-off grades.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.244 1.124s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close