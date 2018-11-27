http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.74 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 13.90 Change: 0.01
Au 1221.03 $/oz Change: -4.73
Pt 843.00 $/oz Change: -2.33
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mantashe unhappy with Gold Fields after job talks

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mantashe unhappy with Gold Fields after job talks

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe

27th November 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's Gold Fields is not acting in good faith in talks with the government over planned job cuts, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Monday, a setback for negotiations aimed at ending a weeks-long strike.

Most workers at Gold Fields' struggling South Deep mine have been on strike since November 2 over the company's plans to cut around 1 100 jobs, or 30% of its workforce.

Advertisement

Mantashe, who wants to save jobs in the mining sector, said he met Gold Fields executives on Monday evening but could not resolve the "current impasse".

“We don’t believe the company is acting in good faith. They have merely engaged in a tick-box exercise for compliance purposes," Mantashe said in a statement.

Advertisement

"This is a disturbing approach, and we remain unhappy with the way the process has unfolded thus far."

A Gold Fields spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.

Gold Fields reported a 3% drop in third-quarter production this month, partly due to the numerous operational problems at South Deep, a mine in a tough geological setting 3 km below the surface.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.008 1.726s - 567pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close