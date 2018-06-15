Mantashe to publish draft charter for public comment

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe intends to, on Friday, publish the draft Mining Charter for public comments before it is finalised and gazetted.
This follows weeks of engagements with stakeholders and social partners.
“Publishing of the charter moves us a step forward in terms of ensuring regulatory and policy certainty for the industry. We urge members of the public to submit their comments, views and ideas in order to shape the Charter,” Mantashe said in a release issued on Friday afternoon.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
