http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.53 Change: 0.04
R/$ = 13.38 Change: 0.08
Au 1278.01 $/oz Change: -25.16
Pt 887.50 $/oz Change: -17.36
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mantashe to publish draft charter for public comment

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mantashe to publish draft charter for public comment

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Dylan Slater
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe

15th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe intends to, on Friday, publish the draft Mining Charter for public comments before it is finalised and gazetted.
 
This follows weeks of engagements with stakeholders and social partners.
 
“Publishing of the charter moves us a step forward in terms of ensuring regulatory and policy certainty for the industry. We urge members of the public to submit their comments, views and ideas in order to shape the Charter,” Mantashe said in a release issued on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.34 0.917s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close