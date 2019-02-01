Mantashe to open the African Mining Indaba

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is expected to officially open the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday.

In a statement, the department of mineral resources said the minister will be joined by his cabinet colleagues as they engage delegates at the Indaba. The government will engage delegates on South Africa as a competitive and investor-friendly destination that offers a unique combination of highly developed economic infrastructure and a vibrant emerging market economy with sustainable investment opportunities.

The Investing in African Mining Indaba, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 4 to 7 February, will see approximately 7 000 delegates from across the globe.

The event, which will be celebrating 25 years of progress in African mining, is a forum aimed at building and maintaining cross-continental business relationships in the mining sector. The event is regarded as the world’s largest gathering of the most influential stakeholders in the African mining industry. These range from financiers, investors, and mining professionals to government officials.