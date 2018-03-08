Mantashe urges speedy resolution on Optimum mine

JOHANNESBURG – Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday in remarks to the eNCA news channel that the business rescue process being undertaken at the troubled Optimum coal mine had to be done with "speed."

Optimum Coal mine, which has faced a strike by its workers over unpaid salaries, sought protection from creditors on February 20 with seven other companies owned by the Gupta family, who are accused of corrupt ties to former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma and the Gupta brothers deny any wrongdoing.



