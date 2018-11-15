Mantashe to engage Amadiba Crisis Committee around Xolobeni mine

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will, on Saturday, host a meeting, in Mbizana, in the Eastern Cape, with the Amadiba Crisis Committee and its legal representatives to discuss the Xolobeni matter.

During a previous engagement with the Minister, Amadiba made a presentation against mining in the area, which will further be discussed.

The engagement forms part of the Minister’s ongoing discussions with all stakeholders involved, in an effort to find a sustainable solution to the challenges related to the proposed mining in Xolobeni.

The Xolobeni mine is a proposed titanium mine situated on the dunes on the Wild Coast, in the Eastern Cape, which ASX-listed Mineral Commodities wants to develop.

Opponents of the potential mine worry about displacement from their homes and grazing lands, as well as environmental degradation.

Conflicting views have resulted in legal challenges over the past 15 years.