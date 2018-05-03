http://www.miningweekly.com
Mantashe to continue with community consultation in Northern Cape

Photo by Creamer Media
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe

3rd May 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will on Friday lead officials from the Department of Mineral Resources in consultations with Northern Cape mining communities.

These consultations are aimed at getting people’s inputs on Mining Charter III, which is currently under review, before it is finalised and gazetted.

The Northern Cape is the fourth province to host community consultations since the process started in April.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

