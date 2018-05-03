Mantashe to continue with community consultation in Northern Cape

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will on Friday lead officials from the Department of Mineral Resources in consultations with Northern Cape mining communities.

These consultations are aimed at getting people’s inputs on Mining Charter III, which is currently under review, before it is finalised and gazetted.

The Northern Cape is the fourth province to host community consultations since the process started in April.



