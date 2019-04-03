Mantashe to consult Mpumalanga community on alleged mining damage

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will on Thursday visit the community of Phola, in Mpumalanga, for an inspection and to engage with community members.
Community members have raised concerns about damage to their houses as a result of blasting by mines around the community.
The Minister will be joined by officials of the Department of Mineral Resources.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here