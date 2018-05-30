Mantashe to conclude Mining Charter community consultation tour

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will conclude the nationwide community consultations on the Mining Charter in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

He has had ten consultations across the country to gather input from stakeholders on the charter before it is finalised in June.

Advertisement



The closed session with the community will start at 09:00 at the Newcastle Recreation Centre.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here