Mantashe to conclude Mining Charter community consultation tour

30th May 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will conclude the nationwide community consultations on the Mining Charter in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

He has had ten consultations across the country to gather input from stakeholders on the charter before it is finalised in June.

The closed session with the community will start at 09:00 at the Newcastle Recreation Centre.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

