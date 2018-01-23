http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1338.02 $/oz Change: 7.36
Pt 1005.00 $/oz Change: -11.20
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Exploration|Manhattan Corporation|Marine|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Trans-Tasman Resources|TTR Corporation|New Zealand|Mine Development|Heavy Mineral Sands Mining Projects|South Island|West Coast
Gold||Exploration|Marine|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|||Mine Development|||
gold|johannesburg|exploration|manhattan-corporation|marine|mining|project|projects|resources|trans-tasman-resources|ttr-corporation|new-zealand|mine-development|heavy-mineral-sands-mining-projects|south-island|west-coast
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Manhattan in merger deal with New Zealand’s Trans-Tasman

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Manhattan in merger deal with New Zealand’s Trans-Tasman

23rd January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Manhattan Corporation has entered into a binding merger implementation agreement for the acquisition of unlisted New Zealand limited company Trans-Tasman Resources (TTR).

Manhattan will acquire all the issued capital in TTR through the issue of 706-million ordinary shares and 706-million performance shares, reflecting a transaction value of about $36.4-million.

Advertisement

“This merger offers Manhattan shareholders, and new investors, exposure to the potential development of world-class offshore titanomagnetite and heavy mineral sands mining projects,” the company said in an update to shareholder on Tuesday.

Post-merger, the company will be renamed TTR Corporation, with a $4-million minimum capital raising being contemplated to fund the future exploration, mine development and working capital requirements of TTR’s current projects.

Advertisement

The size, pricing and structure of the capital raising is yet to be determined and will depend on market conditions at the time of the raising.

$500 000 of the proceeds will be used to conduct airborne geophysical surveys at the Westland Sands project; $350 000 will be used to finalise appeals; $1.65-million for early work on a bankable feasibility study (BFS) of the South Taranaki Bight project; and $1.5-million for the proposed acquisition costs, capital raising costs and working capital.

“As set out above, the company currently intends to spend the majority of funds raised commencing and advancing a BFS of the South Taranaki Bight project. While the appeals are pending, the company intends to moderate the rate of spending in order to minimise the potential for non-essential expenditure of funds,” the company said.

TTR’s most advanced project is its South Taranaki Bight iron sands project 36 km offshore Patea of North Island, in New Zealand.

The company’s second project is the granted prospecting permit covering 4 436 km2 for the Westland Sands project, off the west coast of the South Island, that is prospective for marine seafloor deposits of heavy iron-rich mineral sands known to host ilmenite, zircon, rutile, garnet and gold.

Transaction will be effected by way of an amalgamation under New Zealand law, and completion will be subject to requisite independent reports and approvals of the shareholders of Manhattan and TTR.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.151 0.974s - 251pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close