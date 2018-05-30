http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.63 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 12.60 Change: 0.09
Au 1297.70 $/oz Change: 0.18
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: 1.67
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Munglinup to cost A$52.4m

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Munglinup to cost A$52.4m

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

30th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Munglinup graphite project, in Western Australia, is expected to produce around 54 800 t of graphite in concentrate over a nine-year mine life, ASX-listed Mineral Commodities reported.

A prefeasibility study (PFS) has shown that the project would require a capital expenditure of A$52.4-million to achieve the 400 000 t/y operation, with the project estimated to have a post-tax net present value of A$139-million and an internal rate of return of 48%.

Advertisement

The PFS estimated that the project would have average annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of A$42.2-million and net cash flows of A$216.5-million.

“The Munglinup graphite project continues to meet expectations as studies progress through the various stages thanks to many positive aspects of the project, particularly the deposit’s excellent grades,” said Mineral Commodities executive chairperson, Mark Caruso.

Advertisement

“The PFS demonstrates that the project is robust and economically justifiable even at very low pricing scenarios, and without the requirement for downstream value-add processing that many other projects require to get acceptable economic returns.”

The project would involve the development of several small openpits with a flotation plant to concentrate graphite ores. The majority of the ore will come from the Halberts Main pit and supplemental feed from four satellite pits.

The Munglinup project is located within a granted mining lease, and Caruso noted that the environmental and social permitting process was well under way.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.298 0.953s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close