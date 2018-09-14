Minister urges mining industry to embrace Fourth Industrial Revolution as Mandela Mining Precinct is launched

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Friday stressed the need for the mining industry to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Speaking at the launch of the Mandela Mining Precinct, in Mellville, Johannesburg, she reassured the industry that, although mines were increasingly pursuing mechanisation, there would still be jobs for people in the mines.

Advertisement



“We need to balance the benefits of efficient technology against ensuring that jobs are not lost,” she said.

For example, mine shafts will still be accessed by mineworkers, but in instances where depths become untenable for humans to reach, robotics will be used.

Advertisement



The precinct is a collaboration between a number of stakeholders, including the Departments of Science and Technology, the Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) and three universities.

It was established to facilitate the coordination of mining research, development and innovation activities in order to revitalise the mining sector.

It also aims to support and enhance local manufacturing of mining capital equipment and components, to increase local supply and remedy current currency issues through increasing exports.

The precinct launch also included the launch of the Mining Equipment Manufacturers of South Africa (Memsa), which aims to ensure that South Africa's mining capital goods manufacturing sector is competitive, innovative and dynamic.

Memsa chairperson Freddy Mugeri said the organisation was encouraging its members to export more of their products and to seek market opportunities for those products in industries other than mining.

Also addressing attendees at the launch, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe emphasised the importance of mining to the country’s economic wellbeing, and voiced his excitement for this new endeavour.

The location of the precinct is posited as ideal, owing to its proximity to key universities, its facilitation of mining professional activities, and the space to expand for future developments.

MCSA VP Neal Froneman commented that it was "encouraging to see that, through a learning-by-doing approach, a partnership of stakeholders is evolving to collaborate on the many challenges we face in the journey to mining 4.0.”



He emphasised the role that research and development can play in accelerating the competitiveness, growth and transformation of the mining cluster.