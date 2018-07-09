Magnum finds viability in Gravelotte re-establishment with 46 ct/t grade

ASX-listed Magnum Mining’s Phase 1 trial mining campaign at Gravelotte, in South Africa’s Limpopo province, has delivered more than 11 700 ct of emeralds to date, which were recovered from the treatment of 256 t of dump material, at an average grade of 46 ct/t.

Magnum is targeting the re-establishment of commercial mining operations at Gravelotte.

Conceptual plant design has been completed and is being evaluated.

Additionally, the company is investigating optical sorting solutions with ongoing testwork.

Magnum started Phase 1 of the trial mining programme in February, which involved mining and crushing 2 112 t of material, sourced from four historic low-grade and waste rock dumps on site.

Phase 2 of the trial mining programme will treat around 8 000 t of hard rock material and will start once the processing plant has been built.