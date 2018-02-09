http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1316.14 $/oz Change: 2.04
Pt 966.50 $/oz Change: -5.01
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Johannesburg|New York|Engineering|IM3NY NY|Magnis Resources|Manufacturing|Power|Resources|Technology|United States|Battery Plant Equipment|Equipment|Large Volume Manufacturing Runs|Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Equipment|Manufacturing |Frank Poullak|Operations|North Carolina
|Engineering|Manufacturing|Power|Resources|Technology||Equipment|Manufacturing ||Operations|
johannesburg|new-york|engineering|im3ny-ny|magnis-resources|manufacturing|power|resources|technology|united-states|battery-plant-equipment|equipment|large-volume-manufacturing-runs|lithium-ion-battery-manufacturing-equipment|manufacturing-industry-term|frank-poullak|operations|north-carolina
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Magnis-linked consortium buys equipment for lithium-ion battery factory

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Magnis-linked consortium buys equipment for lithium-ion battery factory

9th February 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Magnis Resources has reported that Imperium3 New York (IM3NY) placed the winning bid for the acquisition of second-hand lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment currently located in North Carolina, in the US.  

The lithium-ion battery plant assets consist of equipment from major US and European suppliers. 

Advertisement

Over $200-million was initially invested by the previous owners into the plant, which was constructed and started full scale operations in 2016 and employed over 290 people.  
 
The liquidation sale of the equipment occurred as the previous manufacturers constrained production to bespoke lithium-ion batteries that had limited commercial appeal, while the facility itself was equipped to manufacture large volume batteries for the auto industry or power walls for home usage which are now growing in demand.  
 
The IM3NY team reviewed the technology and confirmed the procured plant can easily and cost effectively be calibrated for such large volume manufacturing runs. 
  
Plant relocation, re-assembly and re-engineering for production at 1 GWh capacity is scheduled to begin immediately with the commencement of plant operations scheduled for the first half of 2019.
   
“This transaction is an incredible opportunity for Magnis and its IM3NY partners to purchase high-quality near-new battery plant assets for such a small outlay. In comparison to the build cost of the original plant, as well as a new plant of equivalent size, the value we have gained here is most satisfying. The battery plant equipment will allow us to get 1 GWh of production in a short period of time,” Magnis chairperson Frank Poullak said.

Magnus cofounded the acquisition, in exchange for an increased stake in IM3NY NY consortium and has raised A$5-million through a placement to assist with funding the deal.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.207 1.05s - 309pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close