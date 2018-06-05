Macusani lithium, uranium projects to be ‘production ready’ by 2020 – Plateau

http://www.miningweekly.com
5th June 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

Font size: -+

The new Falchani lithium discovery area will now be included in the ongoing, now-expanded, environmental baseline study for TSX-V-listed Plateau Energy Metals’ Macusani lithium and uranium projects, in southeastern Peru.

The expanded baseline study has been submitted and accepted by the Peruvian government agency Servicio Nacional de Certificacion Ambiental (Senace), and the local affected Andean communities.

The independent work is being conducted by environmental engineering group Asesores y Consultores Mineros SA (Acomisa).

“We are extremely pleased to have expanded the baseline study to include the Falchani lithium project area and that we have received the green light to move towards the initial environmental-impact assessment (EIA) work,” commented Plateau Uranium CEO Ted O’Connor, who added that this work has started with Acomisa personnel in the field for the periodic, multidisciplinary sampling and community work.

The timeframes of 6 to 12 months for permitting nonmetal mining operations are in line with the company’s expectation to have this project “production-ready” by the end of 2020.

O’Connor further notes that the company is well into its baseline study work on the existing uranium resource project areas, which have a permitting runway of between 18 and 24 months.

The streamlined, pragmatic approach of the Peruvian Ministries of the Environment and Energy and Mines under existing legislation, and the continued acceptance and support of the local affected communities, provides Plateau with confidence that the Macusani plateau region can become a substantial future producer of lithium and uranium, he added.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

