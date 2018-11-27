http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.69 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 13.86 Change: 0.05
Au 1221.90 $/oz Change: -3.86
Pt 842.50 $/oz Change: -2.83
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Lynas to temporarily halt Malaysia rare earth production

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Lynas to temporarily halt Malaysia rare earth production

27th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Rare earths miner Lynas has told shareholders that it is planning a temporary production shutdown of its Lynas Advanced Materials Plant (LAMP), in Malaysia, during December.

Lynas CEO Amanda Lacaze on Tuesday said that while the company had previously lodged an application to increase the yearly volume of lanthanide concentrate that could be processed at LAMP, the approval had not yet been received.

Advertisement

As a result, the company was anticipating and planning for a temporary shutdown of neodymium and praseodymium production in December.

Lacaze said that some 400 t of production could potentially be lost in the December quarter as a result of not receiving this approval, and as a result of production volume losses in the final commissioning of the Lynas NEXT project.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Lacaze noted that the review committee was expected to submit its report on the LAMP on Tuesday, with the company expecting the Malaysian government to take “some time” to consider the report.

She noted that the review committee had conducted a public hearing in November, which had been attended by a number of the company’s staff and local residents, where all five agencies involved in the review committee reported that the company was compliant with all regulations.

The review committee had focused its investigation on safety, health and environmental aspects, as well as residue storage at LAMP.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.727 1.405s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close